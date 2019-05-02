Former bank in Newport will become cafe bar

The old NatWest bank in the High Street will be transformed by Titanic Brewery Ltd.

The company says the business will also create several full and part-time jobs.

A decision notice issued by Telford & Wrekin Council says the plans are acceptable as it would make use of a currently vacant building and contribute towards the night time economy of the market town.

Three letters of objection were received, raising concerns over noise, waste collection and odour.

The decision notice says officers considered the points put forward regarding noise concerns, but decided the noise generated is expected for such an area.

Concerns were also raised regarding the outdoor seating area proposed at the back of the building, however the local planning authority has worked with the applicants to reduce the hours of use for this seating area so it would not open to customers past 8pm.

Telford & Wrekin Council also believes odour will be minimal.

Nine letters of support were also received.

The decision notice says: "Overall the scheme is considered to be an effective use of a vacant building within the Newport High Street and would have a positive impact on the local economic situation and the night time economy.

"The scheme would retain its traditional frontage as no significant external alterations are proposed and therefore would have no significant impact upon the character and appearance of the building, street scene or the Newport Conservation Area.

"The hours of operation and hours of use for the outdoor seating area have been conditioned to ensure residential amenity is not significantly impacted."

According to the plans, the front of the building will be redecorated but internally the footprint of the former bank will remain unchanged, with the exception of a new part-mezzanine floor for the existing double height entrance area.

Works to the interior will include structural openings, new counters and fittings.

Toilets would also be installed on the ground floor.

A report, which was lodged with the planning application, said: “With the loss of so many community pubs in the area the new Titanic Bar Café will provide a new hub for locals and visitors.

“As such, the proposed operation is considered to be compatible with the previous and surrounding uses and complements the surrounding business.”

Founded in 1985, Titanic Brewery has been brewing beer in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, for more than 30 years.

The Staffordshire brewery is run by brothers, Keith and Dave Bott.

Titanic now brews more than three million pints of beer per year with their beers consumed across the UK and overseas.