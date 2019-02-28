Newport's Budgens site transformation will be big boost says business leader

The former Budgens building, in Badderly Court on High Street, is expected to house businesses including everything from a glasses shop and a cosmetics shop when it is finally finished.

Patrick Beech, chairman of Newport’s Chamber of Commerce, said it was fantastic news for the town.

“It’s going to bring footfall back,” he said. “It has dropped since Budgens closed.

“I hope they keep the car parking as it is, and don’t restrict it to shop users only. They’ll reserve some of the spaces, but let’s hope the rest will be the same.”

Mr Beech added it was good that national chains were coming to the town.

“It’s a step in the right direction that they’re so invested in Newport,” he said.

“In other towns they’re pulling out. It’s great. And When the empty Barclays and Natwest units are full, there won’t be any empty shops, and I’ve heard there’s interest in both.” While other high streets are struggling, Newport is bucking the trend, Mr Beech said. He attributed it to Newport possessing smaller units and a bigger sense of community spirit.

“We’ve got the Navy Club, we’ve got the solicitors, as well as a vet and a garage,” he added. “There’s the library and all the pubs as well. Those are just on the High Street. In the big towns you get big names, but when they close there are gaps.

Advertising

“If one little shop closes, another one comes along in Newport. They’re not huge premises, and hence the rent and rates are cheaper.”

A total of 57 jobs were lost across Shropshire when Budgens shut its doors in March, 2017.

In Newport, there were 30 employees hit by redundancy, while 27 in Ludlow lost their jobs.

The company said it was not commercially viable to continue operating in the two shops.

A total of 815 staff were made redundant across the country.