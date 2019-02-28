Newport school issues warning over horrifying new 'Momo' challenge aimed at children

Burton Borough School, in Newport, has been sending warning messages out to parents over the Momo challenge, which has been circulating on the instant messaging service Whatsapp and on social media.

The so-called "suicide game" sees young people contacted by an anonymous person using an avatar of a creepy doll-like face as their profile picture.

The young person then is bombarded with messages with violent images and dares, encouraging them to harm themselves.

Momo has also been utilised in other apps such as YouTube.

Christine Raymont-Hall, Burton Borough headmistress, said: "We’re taking it very seriously at Burton Borough School.

"There is a new challenge every day because technology allows things like this to change and move so quickly.

"Hackers are using Momo to collect personal information that they are receiving.

"Any searches for Momo have been blocked on the school’s internet service."

Parents have also been advised that they should block the term on their home computers as well.

The school has sent two letters home concerning Momo in the last few days.

Ms Raymont-Hall said: "The Momo hackers have also hacked into apps such as YouTube and Fortnight. What may seem like a usual video stream or game is suddenly taken over by Momo or a figure dressed in black and covered in blood who speaks in a menacing tone, telling you to commit suicide or harm yourself. This has caused children to become very frightened.

"With the ‘up next’ function on YouTube, some of these modified videos are playing automatically when children are left unsupervised. Some of these are reactions to Momo and although there is a warning on some, they are still easily accessible. This also applies to more innocent cartoons like Peppa Pig."

It is the latest efforts by Burton Borough School to ensure that children are kept safe while using the internet.

Earlier this month they held two family awareness days about the dangers of the internet, including cyber-bullying, exploitation and sexting.

Ms Raymont-Hall said the awareness days, ran alongside West Mercia Police, were a huge success.

"We are very pleased to hear that parents and carers who attended have reflected on how they manage their child’s mobile device, computer and games console usage at home and adapted what they do."