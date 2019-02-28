Newport mayor backs calls for Telford's bridge to be named after Cinderloo uprising

Councillor Peter Scott, a Telford & Wrekin borough councillor and mayor of Newport, added his voice to the rising support for the new name.

It comes after the Cinderloo 1821 group called on Telford & Wrekin Council to name the bridge after the uprising, which saw about 3,000 men and women travel from all corners of what is now Telford in protest of a cut in wages at nearby collieries.

The little known piece of local history saw some of those marching injured or even killed during a clash with the Shropshire Yeomanry, near to where the Forge retail park stands today.

Councillor Scott said: "I hadn't heard of the Cinderloo uprising, but after a bit of research I can see why this would be an appropriate name for the bridge. It gets my vote too."

Cinderloo 1821 says the bridge is a great opportunity to right the wrong of iron masters being remembered in many Telford place names, despite there being no formal memorial to the ordinary working people.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that no name had been chosen yet, but that a decision would be made before a formal opening, expected to be sometime in the spring.