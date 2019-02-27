Newport indoor market shaking up its stalls layout

The Newport Market Company, which has owned and run the historic market since 1860, has been working with stallholders to plan out the changes to the stall structures and to improve the layout.

The market will be temporarily closed for up to a month in the summer while the plans are carried out, but bosses are already working on a grand reopening to bring customers back in.

A spokesman for the market company said: “The food stalls currently in the food hall area will be moved into the upper market hall, returning the layout to that which existed prior to 1992. This means that all stalls will be in one area, making it feel much busier with an improved shopping experience for customers. For this work to be carried out, it will be necessary to close the market in the summer for up to one month, but a grand reopening is planned.”

He said that the old food hall area would then be made into a separate commercial unit and the company is currently looking for a long term tenant to occupy this space.

“The company’s directors have held meetings with town councillors to appraise them of their latest plans," the spokesman said. "The public car park issue was also raised and it is pleasing that three hours free short stay parking is to be brought in soon. Market stall holders have been asking for this for some time.

“These changes are the third phase of a refurbishment plan started two years ago. The company has invested over £250,000 in the complex, which is a listed building. The first phase has been the refurbishment of the Old Ballroom, bringing it back to its former glory but at the same time taking the opportunity to incorporate 21st century facilities so that the tenant’s business can thrive.

"Phase two is ongoing and covers roof work with significant repairs being carried out to the Indoor Market roof. Further work is to be completed shortly on replacing the old Town Hall roof and painting the exterior of the building.”