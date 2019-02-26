Clean team swoop in to tidy Newport

Set up by Peter Scott, the group was formed five years ago and now has around 25 members meeting up on Sunday mornings to pick up litter that has been dropped around the town.

It was set up because a string of complaints on social media about areas of the town.

But Peter says less is now being dropped, and what is being dropped is taken by the members and binned as they bid to keep the town tidy.

He said: "There was a problem, but now that has been a visible drop in the amount of rubbish around.

"We go out every Sunday, we had money off the council for equipment and members take that equipment home with them which is good.

"They can they pick when they are out doing other stuff.

"It has really helped and we have people from all ages. We had a few youngsters out on Sunday, and at one point we had an 88-year-old."

The group is also doing its bit for its carbon foot print by recycling.

He added: "Now we sort out our bottles and cans and members taken them home and recycle them in their purple bins.

"We really have made a difference, and people who want to come along and join us are more than welcome."