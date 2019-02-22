Apathy proves winning subject in speaking competition

Runners up were also from Haberdashers' Adams – formerly known as Adams' Grammar School – with their subject “The Reality of Fake News.”

Other entries were from Burton Borough, Newport; Haberdashers' Abraham Darby at Madeley; and two teams from Newport Girls' High School.

In addressing the competitors, Jean Escott, who chaired the adjudicators, spoke of the high standard achieved by all who took part.

Everyone would have developed a skill which would prove a lifetime benefit, she said.

The winning team and runners up will go forward to the Rotary District final, covering Shropshire and Staffordshire, which is at Penkridge on March 6.