Apathy proves winning subject in speaking competition

By Toby Neal | Newport | News | Published:

“The Apparatus of Apathy” was the subject presented by the winning team from Haberdashers' Adams School, Newport, in the Telford round of the Rotary speaking competition “Youth Speaks."

The winning team with their trophy, as well as the runners up, tutor, and Jean Escott, who chaired the judges. From left: Harshini Muthukrishnan, Joshua Jones, Ademide Olowsale, Donald Fear, Jean Escott, Nihal Basha, Dominic Sedgley and Robert Walden.

Runners up were also from Haberdashers' Adams – formerly known as Adams' Grammar School – with their subject “The Reality of Fake News.”

Other entries were from Burton Borough, Newport; Haberdashers' Abraham Darby at Madeley; and two teams from Newport Girls' High School.

In addressing the competitors, Jean Escott, who chaired the adjudicators, spoke of the high standard achieved by all who took part.

Everyone would have developed a skill which would prove a lifetime benefit, she said.

The winning team and runners up will go forward to the Rotary District final, covering Shropshire and Staffordshire, which is at Penkridge on March 6.

Newport
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

