Campaign begins to turn Newport plastic free

Sustainable Newport is trying get the town to become a plastic free community by July.

Newport Town Council unanimously voted to support the project during their last meeting.

Shelia Atkinson, the town clerk, said: "Members are wholehearted behind this initiative from Sustainable Newport and as a corporate body will continue to support and raise awareness of the group and their most valuable enterprise, not only for the future of our town but also the planet.

"We hope others local businesses, groups and schools will also sign up and get on board to enable Sustainable Newport to achieve all their objectives to accomplish the officially recognised status as a plastic free community.”

People behind the push will now turn their eyes to businesses.

Owners are asked to abolish three items of single use plastic from their shops and businesses.

To help support the goal, Sustainable Newport have set up a survey for business owners to fill out. The survey deals with how the environmental group can best support people to get involved.

Later they will look to work with schools and community groups, and public events will be held to raise awareness.

Advertising

Plans are currently being finalised for an environmental awareness movie night and supermarkets are being contacted about tying with a national "mass upwrap".

Finally the team will have to set up a plastic free steering committee made up of up to 10 people to drive the scheme forward including local council, school and business representatives.

Team plastic free will be at the Library from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on March 4 ahead of the town councils annual general meeting at the Guildhall from 7pm.

Sustainable Newport is working with Surfers Against Sewage to achieve the plastic free community status.

For more information about the project visit sustainablenewportshropshire.org