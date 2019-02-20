Elderly man seriously injured after becoming trapped under car near Newport

The man, in his 70s, suffered serious injuries when he became lodged under the vehicle which was unoccupied at the time.

Emergency services were sent to the accident on Hillside in Lilleshall at about 11am yesterday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances from Newport, Telford Central and Wellington, including an operations officer.

Fire crews worked with the ambulance service to free the man from under the vehicle using Holmatro hydraulic equipment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by the police and sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer who treated the man for his injuries and gave him trauma care at the scene.

An air ambulance was sent from Cosford with an on-board doctor to take the man to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team captured the air ambulance as it took off, posting on social media: "Male safely on his way to hospital after a nasty accident in Lilleshall.

"Great result and emergency services team work."

Holly Claydon-Bevan, of West Mercia Police, confirmed the man suffered serious injuries but that they were not considered to be life threatening.