Warning issued after flasher spotted near Newport

There have been reports of the flasher exposing himself to women jogging along the Newport to Stafford cycle path.

Newport's mayor Councillor Peter Scott has warned people using the cycle path to report anything they see.

He said: "More reports of a flasher on the Newport To Stafford cycle path. He is exposing himself to lady joggers and walkers and it is very worrying especially as some flashers can go on to commit even more serious crimes.

"Do not go along there alone. If you see anything suspicious call the police immediately.

"If you have seen this man before and not reported it do as it will build up an evidence base which will help catch him. We must not let this disgusting and frightening behaviour continue."

Anybody who has spotted the flasher is asked to call police on 101. Call 999 if a crime is ongoing.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org