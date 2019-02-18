Crowdfunding campaign to save Newport's navy club begins

The Royal Navy Club in Bellmans Yard is the home of the town's open mic night, as well as the Navy club itself.

Now its owners are selling, and those that regularly use the facilities are trying to buy it.

Newport Town Council will give £10,000 to the cause, and so far residents have collectively given hundreds of pounds as well.

But more is needed if the facilities are to be saved.

Peter Bunting, club chairman, said: "It’s a big mountain for us to climb, but we have to try our hardest to buy the premises.

"It really caters from Bridge to Bingo. We support disabled youngsters, the local food bank, as well as our very important military veterans. This building is more than just a home from home for these groups, it also offers a venue for any number of private events such as wakes, birthdays and wedding receptions.

"It's a far too valuable asset for Newport to lose."

The Navy Club have used the Bellmans Yard premises, off Newport's High Street, for more than 30 years.

It is a popular venue for live music, with musicians of all ages and backgrounds getting their first taste at live performing on its stage.

An estimated 250 people use the facilities each week for a variety of events, social meetings and concerts.

"It is one of the hot points in Newport for live music," Peter said.

"There's a long association with the town and the Navy.

"Newport Royal Naval Association Club is a piece of living history. We felt we needed to reach out and try and persuade the town that it's not just about the past, but it's about the present and the future."

The campaign is being called Project Regal 2, after the HMS Regal. People in the town raised £84,000 for the war effort in 1942, and adopted the HMS Regal. The boat was used to search for mines in the English Channel.

To add to the crowdfunding campaign visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rnanewport

Alternatively a cheque can be given to The Royal Navy Club in Bellmans Yard.