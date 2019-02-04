Plea to scrap proposal for 500 new homes in Newport

A report before the Telford and Wrekin Boundary Committee says the border between the town and the neighbouring parish of Chetwynd Aston and Woodcote should stay the same.

Last year Newport Town Council submitted a 700-name petition asking to take over the land, between the A518 and Springfield Industrial Estate, from the smaller parish, arguing residents of the planned homes would mainly use their town’s schools and facilities.

The report before a previous committee meeting supported the bid, but was rejected by members who said the switch, which would have brought an £82-a-year council tax rise, was being imposed on the would-be householders.

Writing for the up-coming committee meeting, elections team leader Dave Bowen and solicitor Alison Coburn note that a 9-7 majority of responses received during the two-month consultations supported the no-change recommendation.

“Those consultees against the draft recommendation submit that the potentially large number of new residents will look to Newport for their schools and facilities,” they write.

“However, there is nothing to support this and mere opinion as to where new residents will go is not conclusive enough to support a change in the boundary.

“The argument has again been raised by those against the draft recommendations that those living in the ‘review area’ will identify with Newport and use its high street, schools, etc.

“However, this does not mean all residents who shop in Newport and all children who attend school in Newport necessarily identify themselves as Newport residents.”

They recommend no change and say town, parish and borough council elections this year and in 2023 should take place under the current boundaries.

They add: “CA&W is able and willing to welcome a potentially large number of new residents into the community and, with the additional precept charges that it will receive, it will be able to provide for and tailor residents’ requirements.”

The Telford and Wrekin Boundary Review Committee will debate the new recommendations on Thursday.

An earlier report, put before the committee in October after a summer consultation period, pointed out that Chetwynd Aston and Woodcote has a electorate of around 400, so the proposed 487-home development would “more than double” the parish’s size.

It added: “Given the location of the new dwellings relative to the centres of Newport and Chetwynd, new residents may likely look to use the existing amenities of Newport with little change or burden on the community or parish at CA&W.”

It recommended that the disputed land be incorporated into Newport Town Council’s South ward, which would also have aligned it with the boundaries of the Newport South and East ward on Telford and Wrekin Council.

The committee voted unanimously to reject that recommendation and open a second consultation, which finished on January 6.

Report by Alex Moore, local democracy reporter.