Newport school choir prepares for New York tour

It is the first music tour Newport Girls' High School has ever organised, led by music teacher Alison Chapman, and will see them sing a range of modern classics and songs from popular musicals.

Pupils will get to entertain the American public at multiple venues, see a Broadway show and take part in a workshop conducted by Broadway actors and actresses.

The trip has been made possible by Telford company Global Freight, who have sponsored the tour and provided new choir uniforms.

The company's managing director Anton Gunter visited the school to speak to students involved and hand over the polo shirts which will be worn during the choir’s performances.

Headteacher Michael Scott said: "The choir is working hard and rehearsing solidly at the moment in preparation for the visit to New York. The trip will give our students a taste of what it’s like to perform in a big metropolis and they are looking forward to entertaining the New York public.

“The choir is of an excellent standard and we are very grateful to Anton and his team for providing the students and teachers with a fitting attire which will reflect their professionalism whilst on tour.”

Mr Gunter said: “We are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and when we heard about this project it seemed like a really good fit for us.

“The US is a big market for us so we are absolutely delighted to be sponsoring the choir’s first ever overseas trip. It’s very exciting for the students to be given the opportunity to perform to a much wider audience and I’m sure they will be a huge hit. We wish them the best of luck for April.”