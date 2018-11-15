MP Mark Pritchard backs veteran Gus Hales in calls for independent inquiry into Combat Stress

Mr Pritchard has backed former paratrooper Mr Hales, who was on hunger strike over the issue outside Combat Stress in Newport for two weeks before finishing on Sunday.

Now Mr Hales is considering heading back out if he does not get confirmation of an independent inquiry.

Mr Pritchard was joined by Brecon and Radnorshire MP Chris Davies in calls for an investigation to begin

“I support Mr Hales in his quest for an independent inquiry," Mr Pritchard said.

"I hope that Combat Stress and the Ministry of Defence will now work quickly and jointly to make this a reality."

Mr Davies said: “It is clear that Gus was not given the care he quite rightly expected. It is now vital that this wrong is put right. An independent inquiry will help in ensuring that those mistakes that were made do not happen to other veterans in the future."

The MPs have written to Sue Freeth, chief executive of Combat Stress, and Tobias Ellwood MP, the veteran’s minister, asking for an independent inquiry to be set up as soon as possible to look into the failures in the care of Mr Hales.

The MPs have also jointly written to the chief executive of the Care Quality Commission asking them to undertake the inquiry.