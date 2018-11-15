Menu

Man taken to hospital after Newport crash

By Mat Growcott | Newport | News | Published:

A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Newport.

One ambulance was sent out to the town's high street, where the man was helped out of the car, assessed and given treatment before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital.

It happened outside the library at about 10.40pm last night. The crash involved two saloon cars.

Two fire crews from Newport and Wellington and police were also on the scene.

It was made safe about 30 minutes after the crash.

Newport Telford Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

