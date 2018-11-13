Investigations ongoing after student killed in Newport

Police say they are still carrying out enquiries into the death of George Crawford, a 20-year-old Harper Adams University Student who was killed last month.

He was hit by a car in Forton Road, Newport at around 4.10am on October 7.

Officers last said they were keen to trace an iPhone in a red or orange case, but today said they were still investigating his death.

West Mercia Police and West Midland Ambulance service were called to Forton Road, where he was found and taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital. However he died later that day.

A full inquest into George's death will take place next year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference number 106s of October 7.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org