Protest in Newport inspires national support

Now another ex-soldier who says he was let down by Combat Stress has supported the solo campaign by veteran Gus Hales over failings in the care of former armed service personnel.

Mr Hales has been on hunger strike for 13 days near the Combat Stress premises in Newport to protest what he says is a lack of support for veterans after their service. He is calling for more provision, investment, and help for those suffering with post traumatic stress disorder.

His story has inspired a fellow ex-serviceman from across the country to share his own experience.

"He has not had the treatment that he deserves, and that is exactly what happened to me and many others too," said Alan Broome, from Ipswich, who served in the army around the same period as Mr Hales.

"I have known other guys in a similar situation and a lot have taken their own lives.

"PTSD has a massive impact on veterans. People who lose limbs get looked after but mental health is treated completely differently."

Mr Broome joined the army in 1981 – the year before Mr Hales – and, like him, struggled with his mental health after he left the forces in 1992.

Mr Broome, now 54, first came into contact with Combat Stress in 2014, but he says the charity did not offer him the treatment and support he needed to deal with his PTSD before discharging him from its care earlier this year.

Advertising

"I have tried to get help and support and I have not been taken seriously," he said.

"I didn't feel I was treated properly, but when I tried to make a complaint they brushed me off.

"These organisations are supposed to help people, but you just feel like you are running into a brick wall.

"I felt dumped out by them, I wasn't ready. I still struggle now and it has a big impact on my life."

Advertising

He hopes Mr Hales' protest will inspire others around the country who have been failed by the charity to come forward.

It has already prompted an apology from the charity and a promise it will work with the government to identify any other people who were improperly discharged from its care.

"I have a lot of respect for him for having the courage to do this," said Mr Broome.

"If I was in Shropshire I would get my tent and pitch up next to him.

"Combat Stress has acted and put its hands up – but it is not just him, there are lots of us.

"I would love to get answers. This is an opportunity for more people to come forward."

The charity has said it supports Mr Hales' call for more government resources to support veterans.

A spokesperson said: “We fully support the points about the need for more resources to offer better coordinated and funded support to the significant number of veterans who have risked everything in service for their country and our safety.”