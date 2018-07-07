Newport Guides leader Marion collects OBE from Prince Charles

Marion Wynn, of Fair Oak, was accompanied by her husband Martin and daughters Emily and Fiona for the ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Mrs Wynn was recognised for services to girlguiding in the UK and abroad in the New Year's honours list.

She said the ceremony on Tuesday last week was a memorable occasion.

"It was a very special, perfect day," said Mrs Wynn, who is 67.

"Prince Charles asked if I was still volunteering for Girlguiding and wanted to know about the difficulties we face in finding sufficient volunteers to reduce the waiting lists that we have.

"After having official photos taken we met up with my daughters' partners at the Hilton for afternoon tea."

Marion with her OBE

She said they later went to Guiding Headquarters where she shared her experience of the day with the staff, Chief Guide and other volunteers.

Advertising

Mrs Wynn joined the Brownies as a seven-year-old in 1958 and became a volunteer leader nine years later.

“I’m just sorry that those who inspired me, the Brownie leaders and Guide leaders, and my mother, are not here to see me accept this award,” she said after being informed of the honour.

“I have had so much fun and made so many friends along the way, and it has given me so much confidence.

“I was a shy child, and guiding gave me somewhere I could succeed outside school, where I didn’t quite so much.”

Advertising

During her long association with the Guide movement, Mrs Wynn has served as county commissioner for Shropshire, as well as deputy chief commissioner for the wider Midland region.

In addition to her work with the Guides, Mrs Wynn is also a volunteer with Cosy Hall community centre in Newport, as well as the Newport Play Barn.

She paid tribute to her husband Martin, who she said had enabled her devote her life to voluntary work, and to her grown-up daughters Emily and Fiona for their patience with her spending so much time working with the guides.