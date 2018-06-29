More than 60 homes planned for car auction site

Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee is being recommended to grant planning permission for 61 homes in Newport.

The homes are planned for the former car auction site at Parkland House, at Audley Avenue.

A decision on the plans had been deferred over concerns about how close the houses would be to a nearby plant yard, run by Lineal Construction.

A report, to be considered by the committee says that the licence on the firm and a special fence will protect the homes from noise.

It states: "Officers considered that compliance with the waste disposal licence and installation of an acoustic fence, the details of which are to be approved by condition, will offer satisfactory protection to occupants from noise."

The report also says that the position of some of the houses has been changed to avoid any problems over residents' views.

As part of the application £33,000 will go towards increasing the capacity of an existing children’s play area at Shukers Field, Newport.

It also includes an agreement for 35 per cent of the homes to be affordable housing.

There will also be £145,788 for the changing room facilities at Newport Primary School, and £56,015 at Burton Borough Secondary School.

The application will be considered next Wednesday.