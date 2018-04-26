Former Shropshire man conquers marathon desert trek

George Browning, who grew up in Newport, took on the Marathon Des Sables – a 156-mile race across the Sahara Desert in Morocco with temperatures hitting 50C – and completed the superhuman week-long challenge on April 13.

The science teacher at King Edward’s School in Edgbaston said: “It was the most brutal race I have ever done. The scorpions and camel spiders kept me on my toes, and the fifty degree heat was so debilitating I had to stop at checkpoints in the shade to avoid my core temperature rising too high and being pulled out of the race.

“I would complete each stage, add water to my dehydrated food and leave it in the Saharan sun for a few hours to warm it up so I could stomach it a bit better. I still lost about 3kg in the week as you just can't carry enough calories with you.

George said he was delighted and relieved to have passed the finishing line

“Each stage offered a new challenge – endless high dunes, jebels, red hot salt plains, dried river beds or simply the vast distance with the longest stage being over 86km.

“The helicopters flying overhead blasting out AC/DC's Highway to Hell got me going every morning though! It was certainly a once in a lifetime race and one which I won't do again soon but definitely which I would recommend to anyone with a sense of adventure.”

Mr Browning became an experienced marathon runner after a knee injury from playing rugby.

He has previously taken part in a 100km night race and the Welsh 3000s Mountain Challenge, which sees competitors climb all the peaks in Snowdonia.

Advertising

Trekking across the desert

He added: “I’m delighted and relieved that it’s all over as it was beginning to take over my life a little bit. I’m proud to have finished and feel lucky to have had such great tent mates in Berbere Tent 108!

“A week without washing and being able to use a normal bathroom are not things I will miss. After the race I was pretty sure I would take a long break from these types of adventures but my thirst for a challenge is returning already. Perhaps it is my wife's turn next.”

He has raised more than £4,000 from the event alone and recently organised a charity rowing marathon – equivalent in distance to crossing the Atlantic Ocean – with pupils, parents and staff at King Edward’s School, taking the fundraising total to £18k.

The money raised will enable the NSPCC to tackle child abuse across the West Midlands and the UK through its service centres which offer therapeutic support to children, its Childline helpline and ‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ schools service.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/georgebrowning1