Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to an incident at Parkway, Madeley, shortly after 7am today (Friday, December 12).

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel.

The fire service said the incident had involved a head-on crash between a saloon car and a heavy goods vehicle.

An update from the fire service said two people were being treated by the ambulance service while officers worked to make sure the vehicles were safe.