Telford man launches toy drive to help struggling families and homelessness charity

Perry Evason, 27, of Evason Home Improvements has spent the last few weeks raising funds and buying presents for families struggling this Christmas.

On November 9 and 10, he will be setting up shop at The Three Furnaces in Madeley, and giving out presents in exchange for a small donation if families can.

Any money raised by the event, or gifts left over, would be given to Stay Telford - a charity providing housing and support services to homeless and vulnerable people in the borough.

Perry said he wanted to "give back" to his local community, and help out children who wouldn't have much this festive season.

Perry Evason from Telford has been raising money and collecting toys to hand out to families who will be struggling this Christmas

He said: "We've got a range of toys for boys and girls, ranging from age 0 to 12 and already wrapped up in different paper - puzzles, colouring books, a few remote control cars.

"As well as using my own money, I've had a few donations from family members and customers and local businesses.

"LS Landscaping and Brickwork and Blossom Beauty have both donated money or time to help me which has made it a lot easier."

Anyone wishing to contribute with donations of new toys or funds is asked to contact Evason Home Improvements on Facebook.

Perry will be at The Three Furnaces from 9.30am until 2pm on November 9 and 10.