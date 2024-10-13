Plans for 20 homes near Ironbridge beauty spot turned down again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Micharon Homes wanted the homes to be built on land opposite 56-68 Roberts Road in Madeley, Telford, along with an estate road, car parking and public open space.

In the design and access statement submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council in July 2022, Munro Associates, on behalf of the developer, said The Wrekin Housing Trust would manage the homes, which would include bungalows and two-storey houses, all with private gardens.

The firm added that the application was reduced from 23 homes following comments received, with the layout redesigned accordingly.

However, the proposal still did not go down well with locals, with dozens of objections lodged.

“This application will significantly increase the traffic on Roberts Road and surrounding streets,” said Justin Page.