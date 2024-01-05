21-year-old Telford man killed in New Year's Day crash is named

Keiron Roy Smith, aged 21, was involved in a crash on Whitchurch Drive, Wellington, an incident which also left two people in hospital with serious injuries.

Mr Smith, a road maintenance worker who was born in Shrewsbury and lived in Madeley, Telford, was confirmed dead by paramedics at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 4.15am.

A police investigation into the circumstances of the crash has been launched. Mr Smith's body was identified by way of photographic ID.

An inquest into his death was opened at Shirehall in Shrewsbury by Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. He adjourned it to April 17 this year.

After the incident on Monday, police confirmed a man and woman in their 20s were being treated in hospital.

The crash took place at the roundabout on the A5223 Whitchurch Drive junction with Haybridge Road.

Floral tributes were placed at the scene

Police were present at the scene throughout the day, with all approaches to the busy junction closed throughout the day. By Tuesday morning the route was open again, with floral tributes left by the roadside.

A statement from West Mercia Police asked anyone with information to come forward.

It said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man has died following a single vehicle collision in Telford.

"When emergency services arrived at the scene a man, aged 21, was sadly pronounced dead.

"Two other people, a man and woman aged in their 20s, were also injured during the collision and remain in hospital with serious injuries."

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from around the time of the collision is asked to contact PC Benjamin Ward by e-mailing benjamin.ward@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 145i of January 1, 2024.