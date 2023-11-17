Man freed by fire crew after getting hand trapped in steering wheel column

One fire crew was scrambled from Tweedale to Coronation Crescent, Madeley, at 12.33pm on Friday and used small gear to free him.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 12:23 on Friday, 17 November, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as non urgent in Coronation Crescent, Madeley."

They said it was one casualty with his hand trapped under steering wheel column who was released by fire crew using small gear.

The incident was over at 12.45pm.