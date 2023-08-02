Junior karate team named 'Telford's Greatest Talent' for TV show

The KMA Martial Arts team from Madeley

KMA Martial Arts won the talent show, held on Saturday at Casey’s in Wellington Road.

And the high-kicking group of martial artists are set to appear on a Channel 4 due to organiser Dale Oliver's involvement in the show called Double the Money.

Hosted by Sue Perkins, the TV show challenges ordinary people over several weeks to go out into the world and double their money, with Mr Oliver, who is from Telford, coming up with the one-off talent show as part of the programme.

Diana Vincent , karate instructor at KMA Martial Arts, said the martial arts team consisted of youngsters aged from seven up.

"The students performed karate weaponry and self-defence skills," adding that on the show the karate team saw off a variety of competition including singers and a gymnastics troupe.