Police to hold third online Q&A session

Police officers in south Telford are holding an online Q&A

It is the third such session organised by West Mercia Police in south Telford.

Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge were the focus of the last meeting, with Brookside the focus of the third.

However, West Mercia Police have said although the internet sessions have a specific geographical focus, they are open to all.

Residents who engaged with the first two sessions asked questions about road safety, visibility of the police, pedestrian safety and the use of CCTV on domestic properties.

People are able to ask questions about any issue relating to law enforcement and the force’s community work during the live surgeries. Questions can also be asked anonymously.

The sessions are using an online package called Slido, which features live polls, quizzes and word clouds as well as the ability to engage in question and answer sessions.

Thursday’s session is between 6pm and 7pm.

Sergeant Richard Jones, of the South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “These online sessions have been well received and are a welcome addition to traditional methods of engagement like physical surgeries.

“Reaching out to our communities is an important aspect of effective community policing and I encourage as many people as possible to engage with us on issues that matter to them.

“The sessions are not for reporting crimes but to raise concerns about what is happening in local communities and the way they are policed.

“We hope that the public will be reassured by this new opportunity to engage with us. The sessions are staffed by myself, a police constable and a Police Community Support Officer.”