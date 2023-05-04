'He brought colour into a black and white world' - family at inquest into death of Harry Takhar

Harjinder Takhar

Harjinder "Harry" Takhar, aged 58, from Dawley, inexplicably ran off from the back of a family car on October 2, 2022, and was no trace was seen of him until his body was discovered in woodland on January 23 this year.

Harry's wife, Ran Takhar, told Senior Shropshire and Telford coroner John Ellery that her husband was a kind, loving and devoted husband and father.

"He brought colour into a black and white world and that's how we want him to be remembered," she said.

"We do not want people to focus on his death, but to focus on the life he lived and the legacy that he has left."

Harjinder Takhar

Mr Takhar's disappearance sparked a huge family and community response in Telford, where Harry was a motivational speaker.

"We would like to once again thank the public for all their love and support throughout this challenging time," said Mrs Takhar.

The inquest, held on Thursday at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, was told that Mr Takhar's body was found in a tree by a worker on land next to the Three Furnaces pub, in Bridgnorth Road, Telford.

Police were called just after midday on January 23 and they concluded that there were no signs of foul play, the coroner said. The cause of death was found to be hanging.

Mr Ellery said Mr Takhar had said he felt ill in the back of a car and ran off across a field and was not seen again until January 23. Mr Ellery said the evidence pointed to his death being closer to October 2 than January 23.

"It is not necessary to go into the personal detail other than to record that he had started to worry about his mental health," said Mr Ellery.

"He had worries and difficulty sleeping.

"But nobody expected for Harry to kill himself if that is what he did," said Mr Ellery.

The coroner said that because Mr Takhar's body was in a remote area in a tree with no prospect of being found, he "inferred that he intended to kill himself".

He told the family: "From the evidence presented to me he did many positive things in the West Midlands and Telford and what a shock this was to you as you were not expecting it."

Mr Ellery concluded that Mr Takhar's death had been suicide.

"I am satisfied that we are talking about a case of suicide and that is what I conclude," he said.

The family asked members of the press to focus on Mr Takhar's life, rather than the way that he had died.

Harry’s family had campaigned across the West Midlands in a bid to bring him home, with the family having links to the Smethwick, Bearwood and Greater Birmingham areas.

Harry lived with his wife Ran, son Callum and two other children in Dawley for three years.

Following the discovery of Mr Takhar's body, Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, who led the inquiries into his disappearance, said: “This is a sad outcome to what has been a challenging and emotional search, but I’m pleased that Harry’s family now have some closure.

“I’d like to thank the public for their incredible response to our appeals to locate Harry and all the information that they provided to us during our enquiries.

“Harry’s family have asked me to express their sincere thanks for the support they have received from the community since Harry’s disappearance, and have asked that their privacy is respected at this distressing time.”

A Facebook group - called Help find Missing Harjinder Takhar “Harry” - launched after his disappearance had gathered more than 8,400 followers.