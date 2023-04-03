Notification Settings

Fire service attends blazes in derelict properties

By Richard Williams

Published:

Shropshire Fire and Rescue (SFRS) said they were called out to a number of fires in derelict and empty buildings in Telford on Monday night.

The empty property in Donnington Drive after the blaze
At around 4:35 on Monday, 3 April, 2023, SFRS were called to a house fire, in Humber Lane, Telford.

Two fire engines including an aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington.

SFRS said the fire was on the first floor and roof space of a derelict building, which was extinguished by 6pm using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one covering jet.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

The fire service also attended another property fire in Church Street, Madeley at around 7pm, where firefighters say they extinguished a blaze in the roof space of a three-storey derelict property.

The fires occurred as three fire engines were putting out a fire in Donnington Drive after they were called at 4.35 when two empty homes in a semi-detached property had caught fire.

Neighbours said youths had been seen in the empty buildings just before the blaze and police were investigating.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

