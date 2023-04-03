Fire service attends blazes in derelict properties

The empty property in Donnington Drive after the blaze

At around 4:35 on Monday, 3 April, 2023, SFRS were called to a house fire, in Humber Lane, Telford.

Two fire engines including an aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington.

SFRS said the fire was on the first floor and roof space of a derelict building, which was extinguished by 6pm using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one covering jet.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

The fire service also attended another property fire in Church Street, Madeley at around 7pm, where firefighters say they extinguished a blaze in the roof space of a three-storey derelict property.

The fires occurred as three fire engines were putting out a fire in Donnington Drive after they were called at 4.35 when two empty homes in a semi-detached property had caught fire.