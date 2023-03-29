Notification Settings

Rude awakening for pensioners as fire crews rush to Telford retirement complex

By Nick Humphreys

Pensioners received a rude awakening in the early hours of this morning when a fire engines arrived after an alarm went off.

Hanover Court, Madeley. Picture: Google

Firefighters were called to Hanover Court retirement complex in High Street, Madeley, shortly after midnight.

But it was a false alarm, caused by an aerosol being sprayed too close to the smoke detector.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 12.17am on Wednesday, March 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford.

"This was found to be a false alarm caused by an aerosol can being sprayed close to the detector."

Two fire engines were mobilised from Tweedale station.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

