Rude awakening for pensioners as fire crews rush to Telford retirement complex

Hanover Court, Madeley. Picture: Google

Firefighters were called to Hanover Court retirement complex in High Street, Madeley, shortly after midnight.

But it was a false alarm, caused by an aerosol being sprayed too close to the smoke detector.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 12.17am on Wednesday, March 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford.

"This was found to be a false alarm caused by an aerosol can being sprayed close to the detector."