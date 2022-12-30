Man arrested in connection with alleged Boxing Day rape in Telford

The path was taped off as part of the police investigation. Picture: Mike Sheridan

Officers received a report on Boxing Day that a woman had been raped in the vicinity of Silkin Way in Madeley at about 10pm.

On Thursday a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody.

Telford Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Woods said enquiries are ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious near Silkin Way in Madeley on Monday night. The information they have may prove crucial in our investigation.”

Anyone with information can pass this to Detective Sergeant Chris Smith by emailing chris.smith@westmercia.police.uk or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.uk.

"Crimestoppers is completely confidential – individuals' details will never be passed to police," DCI Woods said.

“We’re working closely with our colleagues at Telford & Wrekin Council to make areas across Telford even safer and would encourage anyone who does have concerns about a particular area to let us know so we can take steps to address this.”

If there is a public place in your neighbourhood where you feel, or have felt, unsafe due to environmental issues, for example street lighting or abandoned buildings, and/or because of behaviours such as being followed or verbally abused you can tell the police about these anonymously via StreetSafe on the police.uk website.