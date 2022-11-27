Macmillan Cancer Support says a big thank you to shoppers for generous donations

Staff at the charity's local branch turned to their friends at the Rotary Club of Wrekin who took part in a bucket collection at Tesco superstore in Madeley on Friday.
Volunteers from the rotary club collected donations from shoppers throughout the day and managed to raise a total of £286.17p for the charity.
Sue Harris of the Rotary Club of Wrekin said: "At least 75 per cent of Tesco customers made donations, a much higher proportion than at the annual collection we do at Telford Town Centre.
"Each shift had a collection bucket and when I took it to the organisers on the way back it was the heaviest bucket I had ever had.
"I noticed it is a very friendly store from the people who were coming in. It just seemed to be such a friendly, giving and generous community."
Sue believes that the reason why so many give generously to Macmillan is because cancer is a condition that affects so many – and Macmillan offers so many areas relating to cancer support.
Rotary members often stop and have a chat to people offering donations and enjoy talking to people who have been supported in their cancer journey.
To find out the different ways to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support, visit macmillan.org.uk/fundraise.