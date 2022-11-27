Macmillan Cancer Support says a big thank you to shoppers for generous donations

The money was raised at Tesco in Madeley. Photo: Google

Staff at the charity's local branch turned to their friends at the Rotary Club of Wrekin who took part in a bucket collection at Tesco superstore in Madeley on Friday.

Volunteers from the rotary club collected donations from shoppers throughout the day and managed to raise a total of £286.17p for the charity.

Sue Harris of the Rotary Club of Wrekin said: "At least 75 per cent of Tesco customers made donations, a much higher proportion than at the annual collection we do at Telford Town Centre.

"Each shift had a collection bucket and when I took it to the organisers on the way back it was the heaviest bucket I had ever had.

"I noticed it is a very friendly store from the people who were coming in. It just seemed to be such a friendly, giving and generous community."

Sue believes that the reason why so many give generously to Macmillan is because cancer is a condition that affects so many – and Macmillan offers so many areas relating to cancer support.

Rotary members often stop and have a chat to people offering donations and enjoy talking to people who have been supported in their cancer journey.