Mayor's mission to make Madeley plastic free

Helena Morgan

Councillor Helena Morgan, Mayor of Madeley Town Council, is spearheading the green initiative and says she's determined to spread the word aout its importance.

"We have formed Plastic Free Madeley, Woodside and Sutton Hill and invited members of the community to join our steering group, comprising of school representatives, retailers and councillors.” Helena said. "The group is working towards accredited plastic free status with national organisation Surfers Against Sewage.

“We are almost there – we just need a few more community groups to sign up and we can then get official status."

She added: “I have launched a refill scheme where shop owners can participate by being a water refill point, to cut down on purchasing single use plastic bottles.

“This scheme gained a lot of interest and we have many retailers across the ward taking part.

“Businesses have been really supportive of our mission to get our community to reduce as much plastic as possible but we are always looking for more involvement.