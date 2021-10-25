Crash between car and van in Telford

The incident happened on Lees Farm Drive in Madeley shortly before 10pm. Nobody was hurt.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 9.55pm we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

"RTC involving one saloon vehicle and one transit van, no persons trapped. Crews made vehicles safe.

"Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford and Tweedale. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the police."

Elsewhere in the county, there was a large shed fire which two crews were sent to. The blaze happened in the south Shropshire village of Stottesdon at around 9.20pm.

Two fire engines were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer and an operations officer was in attendance.