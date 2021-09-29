New Shropshire attraction gives disabled girl the chance to explore post-lockdown

Emilia Wade at The Madeley Wood Co Outdoor Adventure

The Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure at Blists Hill Victorian Town is a brand new play experience – and thanks to its innovative design, it is enjoyed by children of all ages and abilities.

One of the youngsters to enjoy the attraction is Emilia Wade, whose everyday activities and abilities are restricted by cerebral palsy – a lifelong condition which affects her movement and coordination.

“It was really nice to find somewhere that’s more inclusive,” said mum Laura, whose daughter Emilia turns three next month.

“The attraction’s smaller zip wire is amazing. Thanks to the little seat it has, rather than something you have to hold on to, Emilia was able to enjoy it. I’ve never seen one like that before.

“Emilia also loved the sand area and the nest swing was really great.

“The Outdoor Adventure is really nicely laid out.”

The family, from Richmond in West Yorkshire, recently visited the Outdoor Adventure as Emilia has treatment not far away in Stafford.

“Emilia’s condition affects all four of her limbs, so it impacts everything she does,” added Laura, 37.

“She can’t talk yet, but she understands what we say to her and she does her best to respond.

“Because of the challenges she faces, Emilia needs someone with her all the time – from meal times, to through the night, as she has trouble sleeping.”

The Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure opened at Blists Hill on August 6 and was officially launched by CBeebies icon Andy Day.

The design was hugely inspired by the Madeley-based site’s mining history and boasts a wide array of features including two ziplines, a basket swing, treetop walkways, mock saw see-saws, faux mine carts, slides and much more.

The creators of the attraction not only sought to highlight the area’s rich mining history, but also make the Outdoor Adventure accessible.

The Outdoor Adventure, which took just six months to build, was designed by Creating Adventurous Places Ltd (CAP.Co), which has recently completed work on a similar playground on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.