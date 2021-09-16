Protesters outside Madeley Academy. Photo: Facebook

Anti-vaccination protesters are reported to have gathered outside Madeley Academy during the school run.

A video posted on social media showed two protesters set up with a number of placards on the pavement and a bank near to the school.

The yellow placards had a number of slogans, including 'please don't jab our kids', and 'the media is the virus'.

Councillor Shaun Davies spoke about the issue on social media on Wednesday.

"The government should move urgently to allow police and councils to have the power to move Anti Vax protests from outside schools.

"Our young people deserve to be able to go to school without protests, threats, and misinformation.."

He added that he would be raising the issue with West Mercia Police.

The UK Government recently announced plans to offer a Covid-19 vaccine to children in England and Wales aged 12 and over.