Trio appear in court after Telford KFC robbery

COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR PIC - Patrick Mulvaney. 29/8/2011. GV of the Kidderminster Magistrates and County Court building, off Comberton Hill, Kidderminster.

Steven Easthope, Frank Ivors and Elliot Bigland were remanded in custody after appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery at the restaurant in Parkway, Madeley.

Easthope, aged 27, of Willowfield, Telford, was charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Ivors, aged 46, of Waltondale, Telford, was charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

Bigland, aged 31, of the High Street, Ironbridge was charged with attempted robbery.

No pleas were made by the trio and they will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on October 7.

Detectives appealed for anyone who may have seen a silver Audi being driven in the area to come forward.

Det Sgt Ben Poppleton said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of these incidents.

“We would also like anyone who may have seen a silver Audi or captured it on dash cam to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ using reference 22/79049/21.