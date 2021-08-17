Celebrations for Post Office's one year anniversary

Celebrating a year since the takeover of Madeley Post Office are, from left, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Council, Balvir Randhawa and son Jason, and Councillor Sarah Chadwick, Mayor of Madeley Town Council.

Balvir Randhawa stepped in to rescue the Madeley business when it was threatened with closure.

After investing around £80,000 in the Russell Square premises, Mr Randhawis now has a thriving Post Office and convenience store called Perfect Savers.

“I read that it was going to shut down due to financial losses and although I was semi-retired from my years running Post Offices I do like a challenge so decided to take it over,” he said.

“We have continued trading throughout lockdown, which presented us with lots of issues, but local people welcomed us, especially as we starting doing deliveries.

“Our offer has also expanded and we are now selling a much wider variety of things, such as DIY products, frozen food and newspapers.”

In addition Mr Randhawis retained all the jobs at the Post Office, and now employs a team of seven people, including his son Jason.

He thanked Telford and Wrekin Council for their support and for helping to make his business a success.

Cllr Sarah Chadwick, Mayor of Madeley Town Council, said: “We recognised how important it was for Post Office services to be available for local residents and worked together with partners to ensure these continued.

“The Town Council are grateful to Mr Randhawa and wish him every success and hope that local residents continue to support him to ensure the Post Office service remains in Madeley.”