Birthday girl Gladys marks her 100th

Celebrating her 100th birthday is Gladys While of Madeley, Telford

Gladys While celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and fellow residents at the Robert Moore Flats in Madeley, Telford.

The retired launderette worker enjoyed a glass of champagne and a slice of cake as she read her message from the Queen on her special day.

Gladys, who is originally from Oldbury, was also visited by old pals from her home town.

Chris Moore, secretary of the trustees for the flats, said: "It all went very well. Her friend Jenny Bishop, who lives opposite, did a lot of the organising. Some of her friends came from Oldbury who she hadn't seen for years. She was very pleased to receive the card from the Queen."

Gladys went to St John C of E School in Oldbury when she was a girl. She worked at Smethwick Laundry and Dry Cleaning for 30 years, and rose to be assistant manager by the time she left.

She then became linen monitor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where she remained for several years. before moving to Madeley in 1979.

Gladys moved to the Robert Moore Flats in 1999 and lived with close friend Vi Smith for many years, before she died. She used to regularly attend Fletcher's Methodist Church in Madeley.

As well as enjoying knitting, sewing and reading, Gladys was also a keen toy maker in her spare time.