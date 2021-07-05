Food bank is boosted by Asda

June Walker from Asda Donnington Wood, and Sharon Fenn (right) from Asda Telford town centre, join operations manager Simon Lellow from Telford Crisis Support, to help out in the food bank

Trays of tinned meat meals were delivered to the centre by the community champions at the superstore's Donnington Wood and Telford branches.

Simon Lellow from Telford Crisis Support, said such donations were vital.

"Tinned main meals that are meat or vegetarian based help us to build up a meal package," he said.

"They have the important nutritional value that we need to built a meal around. We tend to use a lot of them and then add the fresh items we can use such as the fruit and vegetables."

Mr Lellow said that all donations were really important.

"We are very grateful for everything that we receive from the public. When we have gaps, such as the tinned meats, that's when supermarkets such as Asda, step in and give us that vital support."

He said that the food bank needed the help of the local community more than ever.

"With more and more shoppers buying their food online or click and collect, the amount of donations we are getting in supermarket donation boxes is declining," he said.

He said that as well as food donations including the main meat meals, the crisis centre welcomed toiletries and female hygiene products.