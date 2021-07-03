Rivalry in store as footy fans get a Lidl excited for England v Ukraine

Lidl Madeley store manager Stuart Morris and his deputy Lyuda Alcock ahead of the England vs Ukraine

Rivalry has been heating up at Lidl in Madeley this week, where store manager Stuart Morris and his deputy Lyuda Alcock have been in patriotic spirits.

Stuart, who will be cheering favourites England on with pals at The Railway Inn, Wellington, said he would be "devastated" if Gareth Southgate's men crash out at this stage, but would he trust Ukrainian Lyuda to be gracious in victory?

"She'd better be, I'm her boss," he joked, before adding: "We've got a chance to go quite far in this tournament. No disrespect to Ukraine, but if we don't win I will be devastated. We are firm favourites. It is a massive opportunity."

Although many Three Lions supporters are high in confidence after Tuesday's victory over Germany, Lyuda believes Ukraine will be fearless.

"They will not be frightened of the English team," she said. "I think (Oleksandr) Zinchenko could surprise England with a few tricks. I think Ukraine will give England a good game.

"To be honest, (Andriy) Shevchenko as a coach is really good for the team. He is like a role model. He inspires them, and he will have them ready to go."

She added: "I have been at Lidl for 14 years. I've got an English husband and two daughters. We are going to watch it in the garden. One of my daughters is supporting Ukraine, the other one is in the middle."

Staff and customers at the store have also been going football crazy.

Stuart said: "We've got a sweepstake at work and we've had people dressing up on the days England have been playing.

"We've been doing some fundraising for charity as well. Even people who don't like football have been getting into it.