Shropshire Fire and Rescue received the call at 6.50am after the bike caught fire in Legges Way, Madeley.

One fire engine was sent to the scene and firefighters had extinguished the blaze and made the area safe by 7.02am.

A fire service spokesman said: "We received a call reporting a fire classified as motorcycle fire in Telford.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale.