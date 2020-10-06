Rotary club pledges to carry on

Club spokesman David Jeffries said the club had recently held its first face-to-face meeting at the town's Valley Hotel, which heard how members had raised funds for flood relief projects, The Anstice centre in Madeley, local hospices and the Midland Air Ambulance.

But Mr Jeffries said rules banning groups of more than six people meeting together had forced the club to go back to online meetings. Despite this, he said it was determined to carry on with its work supporting communities in the town, and said a virtual dog-shows could be one way of raising funds.