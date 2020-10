The front door of the Poundstretcher in Madeley, which was broken into this morning

The branch in Madeley, at the commercial area off Parkway, suffered a burglary at about 4.45am.

A member of the public witnessed two men running from the scene and noticed a broken glass panel on the shop's front door.

It is understood that few items were taken.

Information on crimes can be reported to West Mercia Police on the 101 phone number, or 999 in an emergency.