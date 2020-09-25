Students sent home as coronavirus case announced at Telford academy

Parents and carers of some Sixth Form children at Madeley Academy have been contacted about the positive test. It is not known whether the case affects a member of staff or a pupil.

A statement on the academy's website said: "There has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 at the academy in a learning bubble in the Sixth Form. Parents and carers with children in the learning bubble have been notified. Students affected will isolate for 14 days.

"In line with guidance, the academy remains open to other students in the Sixth Form and all other years. The academy has worked hard to ensure robust measures in cleaning and areas will be deep cleaned where the learning bubble has been present."

Other schools around Telford & Wrekin that have seen positive cases include Hollinswood Primary & Nursery, Charlton School, Southall School, Captain Webb Primary and Habderdashers' Adams Grammar.