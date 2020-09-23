Man injured after car hits lamppost

The accident happened at 8.20pm last night ( 22) at the junction of Holmer Farm Road and Brookside Avenue in Stirchley, Telford.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: " We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. Crews treated one patient, a man, for injuries not believed to be life threatening and he was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

Two fire appliances were also sent to the scene.