Man left with serious head injuries in Telford attack

By Rob Smith | Madeley | News | Published:

A man was left with serious head injuries after a late-night attack in Telford.

An aerial view showing Hills Lane Drive in Madeley. Photo: Google

The assault took place on Hills Lane Drive, a residential road in Madeley mat 11pm on Saturday night.

The victim was assaulted by two other men and seriously hurt, West Mercia Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, citing incident 839 of August 1.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Madeley Telford
