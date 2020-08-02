Advertising
Man left with serious head injuries in Telford attack
A man was left with serious head injuries after a late-night attack in Telford.
The assault took place on Hills Lane Drive, a residential road in Madeley mat 11pm on Saturday night.
The victim was assaulted by two other men and seriously hurt, West Mercia Police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, citing incident 839 of August 1.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
