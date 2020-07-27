Man seriously hurt after car crashes into tree in Telford

The driver had to be cut out of his car, which came to rest on its side, by firefighters after the crash in Madeley late last night. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in Birmingham.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two engines and the firefighters used electric cutters to free the man after the crash.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were called to reports of an overturned vehicle on Court Road at 11.23pm last night.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. We treated one patient, a man, for serious injuries before he was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham for further treatment."