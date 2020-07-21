Advertising
Two-car crash on busy road in Madeley
Two cars were involved in a crash on a busy road in Telford last night.
The accident happened at Castlefields Way, the B4373 in Madeley, and was reported shortly before 7pm.
Two fire crews attended from the fire station in central Telford and an operations officer also travelled to the scene.
They found that nobody was trapped following the crash but used their gear to make the scene safe.
