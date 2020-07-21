Menu

Advertising

Two-car crash on busy road in Madeley

By Rob Smith | Madeley | News | Published:

Two cars were involved in a crash on a busy road in Telford last night.

The accident happened at Castlefields Way, the B4373 in Madeley, and was reported shortly before 7pm.

Two fire crews attended from the fire station in central Telford and an operations officer also travelled to the scene.

They found that nobody was trapped following the crash but used their gear to make the scene safe.

Madeley Telford Local Hubs News Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News