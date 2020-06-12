Menu

Road closed after tree crashes down in Telford

By Nick Humphreys | Madeley | News | Published:

A road has been closed in Telford this morning after a tree crashed down overnight.

The tree came down onto Bridgnorth Road in Madeley after a night of high winds. A temporary closure has been put in place and highways workers have been called to remove it.

West Mercia Operations and Communications Centre said: "Large tree down on Bridgnorth Road, Madeley, Telford on Madeley side of the railway bridge. Temporary closure in place and highways called to assist with removal.

